2024 Maine Savings Amphitheater Summer Waterfront Concerts Lineup

In Bangor, the summer concert season takes the spotlight as the most anticipated time of the year. Yet, a close runner-up is the announcement season that precedes it.

As we survive the chill, shovel snow, and contend with drivers unfamiliar with winter conditions, thoughts of warmer days and the upcoming summer concert lineup bring a welcome sense of anticipation. These announcements inject just the right amount of excitement to propel us through the depths of winter.

The folks of Bangor are fortunate to have the Maine Savings Amphitheater. Not only does it provide a top-notch experience for patrons, but it also serves as economic viagra for local businesses in the Queen City of the East. Concert days draw visitors from far and wide, contributing to the local economy. The combination of great concerts and economic benefits makes it a win-win situation.

The 2024 summer concert season lineup by Waterfront Concerts continues to impress with each new announcement. Even if the announcements were to conclude today, most would be content with the lineup. While the announcements will continue, the quality of the shows thus far has exceeded the already-high expectations.

In 2023, the Maine Savings Amphitheater hosted over 20 concerts, and with nearly half of that number already announced for 2024, there's still plenty of room for surprises.

From country sensations like Lainey Wilson and Tyler Childers to rock icons Hootie & the Blowfish and Styx, the lineup promises both diversity and depth.

So, here are the performers who will be coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on the Bangor Waterfront in the summer of 2024!

