2023 Maine Girls High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results [UPDATED]
Here are the 2023 Maine High School Girls Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.
Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.
Class A
North Quarterfinals
- #4 Mount Ararat 5 #5 Oxford Hills 0
- #3 Brunswick 5 #6 Messalonskee 0
- #2 Camden Hills 8 #7 Edward Little 0
- #1 Bangor 2 #8 Brewer 0
North Semifinals
- #1 Bangor vs. #4 Mt. Ararat
- #2 Camden Hills vs. #3 Brunswick
North Regional Finals
- TBD
South Prelims
- #8 South Portland 3 #9 Noble 0
- #7 Sanford 4 #10 Bonny Eagle 1
- #6 Falmouth 2 #11 Portland 0
- #5 Cheverus 3 #12 Marshwood 0
South Quarterfinals
- #5 Cheverus 3 #4 Thornton Academy 2
- #3 Windham 2. #6 Falmouth 0
- #2 Gorham 3 #7 Sanford 2
- #1 Scarborough 5. #8 South Portland 0
South Semifinals
- #1 South Porltand vs. #5 Cheverfus
- #2 Gorham vs. #3 Windham
South Regional Finals
- TBD
Class B
North Prelims
- #9 Presque Isle 2 #8 Erskine Academy 0
- #10 John Baspt 4 #7 Waterville 2
- #6 Old Town 8 #11 Belfast 0
- #5 Gardiner 3 #12 Winslow 1
North Quarterfinals
- #4 Hermon 3. #5 Gardiner 1
- #3 Ellsworth 1.#6 Old Town 0
- #2 Medomak Valley 4 #10 John Bapst 0
- #9 Presque Isle 2 #1 Oceanside 1
North Semifinals
- #2 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Ellsworth
- #4 Hermon vs. #9 Presque Isle
North Regional Finals
- TBD
South Prelims
- #8 Morse 3 #9 Lincoln Academy 0
- #7 Wells 2 #10 Gray-New Gloucester 1
South Quarterfinals
- #4 Freeport 2 #5 Lake Region 0
- #3 Greely 1 #6 York 0 (OT)
- #2 Cape Elizabeth 3.#7 Wells 0
- #1 Yarmouth 2 #8 Morse 0
South Semifinals
- #1 Yarmouth vs. #4 Freeport
- #2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #3 Greely
South Regional Finals
- TBD
Class C North
Prelims
- #8 Orono 1 #9 Dexter 0
- #7 Foxcroft Academy 1 #10 Washington Academy 0
Quarterfinals
- #4 Central 1 . #5 Mattanawcook Academy 0
- #3 Houlton 1. #6 MCI 0
- #2 Bucksport 4.#7 Foxcroft Academy 0
- #1 Fort Kent 3. #8 Orono 0
Semifinals
- #1 Forth Kent vs. #4 Central
- #2 Bucksport vs. #3 Houlton
Regional North Finals
- TBD
Class C South
Quarterfinals
- #4 Hall-Dale 2. #5 Monmouth Academy 1
- #3 Waynflete 4. #6 Traip Academy 1
- #2 Maranacook 3. #7 Mount Abram 0
- #1 North Yarmouth Academy 3. #8 Sacopee Valley 0
Semifinals
- #1 Nortth Yarmouth Academy vs. #4 Hall-Dale
- #2 Maranacook vs. #3 Waynflete
South Regional Finals
- TBD
Class D North
Prelims
- #8 Fort Fairfleld 3 #9 Woodland 2
Quarterfinals
- #4 Ashland 6. #5 Hodgdon 2
- #3 Central Aroostook 4. #6 Southern Aroostook0
- #2 Penobscot Valley 4 #7 Bangor Christian 0
- #1 Wisdom 6 #8 Fort Fairfield 1
Semifinals
- #1 Wisdom vs. #4 Ashland
- #2 Penobscot Valley vs #3 Central Aroostook
Class D South
Quarterfinals
- #5 Old Orchard Beach 1 #4 Temple Academy 0
Semifinals
- #2 Richmond vs. #3 Buckfield
- #1 St. Dominic vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach
South Regional Finals
- TBD
8-Person North
Quarterfinals
- #4 Shead 3 #5 PCHS 2
- #3 Lee Academy 1. #6 Schenck 0
- #2 Katahdin 11 vs. #7 East Grand 0
Semifinals
- #1 Penquis Valley vs. #4 Shead
- #2 Katahdin vs #3 Lee Academy
North Regional Finals
- TBD
8-Person South
Quarterfinals
- #4 Carrabec 2. #5 Telstar 1
- #3 Pine Tree Academy 3. #6 Greenville 0
- #2 Rangeley 1. #7 Lisbon 0
- #1 Madison 8. 8 Dirigo 0
Semifinals
- #1 Madison 8. #4 Carrabec 0
- #2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy
South Regional Finals
- #1 Madison vs. Winner #2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy