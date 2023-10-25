2023 Maine Girls High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results [UPDATED]

Here are the 2023 Maine High School Girls Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.

Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Class A

North Quarterfinals

#4 Mount Ararat 5 #5 Oxford Hills 0

#3 Brunswick 5 #6 Messalonskee 0

#2 Camden Hills 8 #7 Edward Little 0

#1 Bangor 2 #8 Brewer 0

North Semifinals

#1 Bangor vs. #4 Mt. Ararat

#2 Camden Hills vs. #3 Brunswick

North Regional Finals

TBD

South Prelims

#8 South Portland 3 #9 Noble 0

#7 Sanford 4 #10 Bonny Eagle 1

#6 Falmouth 2 #11 Portland 0

#5 Cheverus 3 #12 Marshwood 0

South Quarterfinals

#5 Cheverus 3 #4 Thornton Academy 2

#3 Windham 2. #6 Falmouth 0

#2 Gorham 3 #7 Sanford 2

#1 Scarborough 5. #8 South Portland 0

South Semifinals

#1 South Porltand vs. #5 Cheverfus

#2 Gorham vs. #3 Windham

South Regional Finals

TBD

Class B

North Prelims

#9 Presque Isle 2 #8 Erskine Academy 0

#10 John Baspt 4 #7 Waterville 2

#6 Old Town 8 #11 Belfast 0

#5 Gardiner 3 #12 Winslow 1

North Quarterfinals

#4 Hermon 3. #5 Gardiner 1

#3 Ellsworth 1.#6 Old Town 0

#2 Medomak Valley 4 #10 John Bapst 0

#9 Presque Isle 2 #1 Oceanside 1

North Semifinals

#2 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Ellsworth

#4 Hermon vs. #9 Presque Isle

North Regional Finals

TBD

South Prelims

#8 Morse 3 #9 Lincoln Academy 0

#7 Wells 2 #10 Gray-New Gloucester 1

South Quarterfinals

#4 Freeport 2 #5 Lake Region 0

#3 Greely 1 #6 York 0 (OT)

#2 Cape Elizabeth 3.#7 Wells 0

#1 Yarmouth 2 #8 Morse 0

South Semifinals

#1 Yarmouth vs. #4 Freeport

#2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #3 Greely

South Regional Finals

TBD

Class C North

Prelims

#8 Orono 1 #9 Dexter 0

#7 Foxcroft Academy 1 #10 Washington Academy 0

Quarterfinals

#4 Central 1 . #5 Mattanawcook Academy 0

#3 Houlton 1. #6 MCI 0

#2 Bucksport 4.#7 Foxcroft Academy 0

#1 Fort Kent 3. #8 Orono 0

Semifinals

#1 Forth Kent vs. #4 Central

#2 Bucksport vs. #3 Houlton

Regional North Finals

TBD

Class C South

Quarterfinals

#4 Hall-Dale 2. #5 Monmouth Academy 1

#3 Waynflete 4. #6 Traip Academy 1

#2 Maranacook 3. #7 Mount Abram 0

#1 North Yarmouth Academy 3. #8 Sacopee Valley 0

Semifinals

#1 Nortth Yarmouth Academy vs. #4 Hall-Dale

#2 Maranacook vs. #3 Waynflete

South Regional Finals

TBD

Class D North

Prelims

#8 Fort Fairfleld 3 #9 Woodland 2

Quarterfinals

#4 Ashland 6. #5 Hodgdon 2

#3 Central Aroostook 4. #6 Southern Aroostook0

#2 Penobscot Valley 4 #7 Bangor Christian 0

#1 Wisdom 6 #8 Fort Fairfield 1

Semifinals

#1 Wisdom vs. #4 Ashland

#2 Penobscot Valley vs #3 Central Aroostook

Class D South

Quarterfinals

#5 Old Orchard Beach 1 #4 Temple Academy 0

Semifinals

#2 Richmond vs. #3 Buckfield

#1 St. Dominic vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach

South Regional Finals

TBD

8-Person North

Quarterfinals

#4 Shead 3 #5 PCHS 2

#3 Lee Academy 1. #6 Schenck 0

#2 Katahdin 11 vs. #7 East Grand 0

Semifinals

#1 Penquis Valley vs. #4 Shead

#2 Katahdin vs #3 Lee Academy

North Regional Finals

TBD

8-Person South

Quarterfinals

#4 Carrabec 2. #5 Telstar 1

#3 Pine Tree Academy 3. #6 Greenville 0

#2 Rangeley 1. #7 Lisbon 0

#1 Madison 8. 8 Dirigo 0

Semifinals

#1 Madison 8. #4 Carrabec 0

#2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy

South Regional Finals

#1 Madison vs. Winner #2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy