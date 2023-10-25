2023 Maine Girls High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results [UPDATED]

2023 Maine Girls High School Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results [UPDATED]

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the 2023 Maine High School Girls Soccer Playoff Pairings and Results.

Best of luck in the playoffs and congratulations on a great season! This post will be updated throughout the playoffs.

Class A

North Quarterfinals

  • #4 Mount Ararat 5 #5 Oxford Hills 0
  • #3 Brunswick 5 #6 Messalonskee 0
  • #2 Camden Hills 8 #7 Edward Little 0
  • #1 Bangor 2 #8 Brewer 0

North Semifinals

  • #1 Bangor vs. #4 Mt. Ararat
  • #2 Camden Hills vs. #3 Brunswick

North Regional Finals

  • TBD

South Prelims

  • #8 South Portland 3 #9 Noble 0
  • #7 Sanford 4 #10 Bonny Eagle 1
  • #6 Falmouth 2 #11 Portland 0
  • #5 Cheverus 3 #12 Marshwood 0

South Quarterfinals

  • #5 Cheverus 3 #4 Thornton Academy 2
  • #3 Windham 2. #6 Falmouth 0
  • #2 Gorham 3 #7 Sanford 2
  • #1 Scarborough  5. #8 South Portland 0

South Semifinals

  • #1 South Porltand vs. #5 Cheverfus
  • #2 Gorham vs. #3 Windham

South Regional Finals

  • TBD

Class B

North Prelims

  • #9 Presque Isle  2 #8 Erskine Academy 0
  • #10 John Baspt  4  #7 Waterville 2
  • #6 Old Town 8 #11 Belfast 0
  • #5 Gardiner 3 #12 Winslow  1

North Quarterfinals

  • #4 Hermon 3. #5 Gardiner 1
  • #3 Ellsworth 1.#6 Old Town 0
  • #2 Medomak Valley 4 #10 John Bapst 0
  • #9 Presque Isle 2 #1 Oceanside 1

North Semifinals

  • #2 Medomak Valley vs. #3 Ellsworth
  • #4 Hermon vs. #9 Presque Isle

North Regional Finals

  • TBD

South Prelims

  •  #8 Morse 3 #9 Lincoln Academy 0
  •  #7 Wells 2 #10 Gray-New Gloucester 1

South Quarterfinals

  • #4 Freeport 2 #5 Lake Region 0
  • #3 Greely 1 #6 York 0 (OT)
  • #2 Cape Elizabeth 3.#7 Wells 0
  • #1 Yarmouth 2  #8 Morse 0

South Semifinals

  • #1 Yarmouth vs. #4 Freeport
  • #2 Cape Elizabeth vs. #3 Greely

South Regional Finals

  • TBD

Class C North

Prelims

  • #8 Orono 1 #9 Dexter 0
  • #7 Foxcroft Academy 1 #10 Washington Academy 0

Quarterfinals

  • #4 Central 1 . #5 Mattanawcook Academy 0
  • #3 Houlton 1. #6 MCI 0
  • #2 Bucksport 4.#7 Foxcroft Academy 0
  • #1 Fort Kent 3. #8 Orono 0

Semifinals

  • #1 Forth Kent vs. #4 Central
  • #2 Bucksport vs. #3 Houlton

Regional North Finals

  • TBD

Class C South

Quarterfinals

  • #4 Hall-Dale 2. #5 Monmouth Academy 1
  • #3 Waynflete 4. #6 Traip Academy 1
  • #2 Maranacook 3. #7 Mount Abram 0
  • #1 North Yarmouth Academy 3. #8 Sacopee Valley 0

Semifinals

  • #1 Nortth Yarmouth Academy vs. #4 Hall-Dale
  • #2 Maranacook vs. #3 Waynflete

South Regional Finals

  • TBD

Class D North

Prelims

  • #8 Fort Fairfleld 3 #9 Woodland 2

Quarterfinals

  • #4 Ashland 6. #5 Hodgdon 2
  • #3 Central Aroostook 4. #6 Southern Aroostook0
  • #2 Penobscot Valley 4 #7 Bangor Christian 0
  • #1 Wisdom 6 #8 Fort Fairfield 1

Semifinals

  • #1 Wisdom vs. #4 Ashland
  • #2 Penobscot Valley vs #3 Central Aroostook

Class D South

Quarterfinals

  • #5 Old Orchard Beach 1 #4 Temple Academy 0

Semifinals

  • #2 Richmond vs. #3 Buckfield
  • #1 St. Dominic vs. #5 Old Orchard Beach

South Regional Finals

  • TBD

 

8-Person North

Quarterfinals

  • #4 Shead  3 #5 PCHS 2
  • #3 Lee Academy 1. #6 Schenck 0
  • #2 Katahdin  11 vs. #7 East Grand 0

Semifinals

  • #1 Penquis Valley vs. #4 Shead
  • #2 Katahdin vs #3 Lee Academy

North Regional Finals

  • TBD

8-Person South

Quarterfinals 

  • #4 Carrabec 2. #5 Telstar 1
  • #3 Pine Tree Academy 3. #6 Greenville 0
  • #2 Rangeley 1. #7 Lisbon 0
  • #1 Madison 8. 8 Dirigo 0

Semifinals

  • #1 Madison 8. #4 Carrabec 0
  • #2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy

South Regional Finals

  • #1 Madison vs. Winner #2 Rangeley vs. #3 Pine Tree Academy
Get our free mobile app
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From