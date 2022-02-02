The nominees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class were announced this morning, and with new nominees comes the chance to vote on who you think should get in. As in recent years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has opened a fan poll with the top five vote-getters being chosen to be included on a fan ballot that will be submitted for the final voting totals.

Just a reminder that fans can select up to five nominees daily, with the ability to share your vote publicly to help spread the word and encourage others to get involved. Voting will continue to run through April 29.

Even though voting just opened a couple of hours ago, the "fan vote ballot" already has a few favorites. At press time, Pat Benatar became the first nominee to pass 10,000 votes and currently leads with just over 12,000 votes registered. She's joined in the Top 5 by Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Eurythmics and Carly Simon, while metal favorites Judas Priest are close to breaking into the Top 5 at No. 6 in the fan voting so far.

In remaining order from most fan votes to least, the others on the ballot include Lionel Richie, Eminem, Rage Against the Machine, Devo, Dionne Warwick, New York Dolls, Beck, Kate Bush, A Tribe Called Quest, MC5 and Fela Kuti. But these standings can easily change with it being so early in the voting process and more fans becoming aware and getting involved.

Judas Priest have been nominated for the Rock Hall twice before and both times have made the fan ballot, though ultimately they did not receive enough votes from the Rock Hall voting body. But, as they say, the third time could be the charm. Likewise, Rage Against the Machine, seem to have a stronger shot this year and also currently lay just outside the Top 5 of the fan voting.

So just a reminder that you can help strengthen the argument for your favorite Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee by voting daily via the Rock Hall website through April 29. You can head to this location to register your votes.

The 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class will be announced in May, with the ceremony taking place this fall at a still-to-be-named date and venue.