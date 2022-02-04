The 26th annual Moosestompers Weekend has a whole list of fun things to do Friday, February 4 - Sunday, February 6.

We’ve included a good look at the schedule. The times and descriptions are listed for you. Throughout the weekend, enjoy breakfasts, fishing derby, hockey, basketball, 5K, sliding, skating, dinners. Plus, there are some featured things to do.

Snow Creation Contest

Some of the ongoing activities include the Snow Creation Contest where you can make a snowman, sculpture or create something unique right at your own home. All you have to do is take a picture and submit it to the Moosestompers Facebook page. You can submit photos until midnight on Friday, February 3. Voting goes on through the weekend. The prize is a $25 gift certificate for the photo that gets the most likes.

Selfie Stations

Another fun way to get social at Moosestompers through the weekend is the selfie stations. Monument Park, Serendipitous Dragonfly, Community Park will have moose-themed backdrops to take selfies. Send your photos to #moosestompers and to the Mossestompers Facebook page by private message.

Kid's Day at Moosestompers

Sunday is Kid’s Day. There are so many things for the whole family to do like hockey, fishing derby, sliding, a vintage snowmobile display and cross country skiing.

Shout-out to the Organizers and Sponsors

Be sure to visit the many businesses who help to sponsor Moosstompers every year. Thank you to all the organizers for their hard work in putting it all together.

