2022 Grammy Awards Get New Air Date + Location

With COVID continuing to wreak havoc on the plans of many, the 2022 edition of the Grammy Awards has a new air date and a different location, with the festivities shifting from Los Angeles to Las Vegas this April.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Recording Academy had postponed the 2022 event indefinitely after a surge in the Omicron variant of the coronavirus put the Jan. 31 date at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena in danger. Now it's been revealed that the Recording Academy has settled on April 3 as the new date, with the Grammys being moved to Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Daily Show's Trevor Noah is still on board as the host of the proceedings, with "Music's Biggest Night" set to air on CBS at 8PM ET / 5PM PT. The ceremony will also be streaming live and on demand via Paramount+.

Additional details about the dates and locations of other official Grammy Week events, including the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, MusiCares' Person of the Year, and the Pre-Grammy Gala, will be announced soon.

"We are excited to take the Grammys to Las Vegas for the very first time, and to put on a world-class show. From the moment we announced the postponement of the original show date, we have been inundated with heartfelt messages of support and solidarity from the artist community," stated Recording Academy President?CEO Harvey Mason Jr. "We are humbled by their generosity and grateful for their unwavering commitment to the Grammy Awards and the Academy's mission. We appreciate the leadership CBS and our production partners at Fulwell 73 have shown during these challenging weeks and the flexibility of everyone who worked toward this solution."

As a refresher ahead of the ceremony, AC/DC, Deftones and Foo Fighters have been nominated in multiple categories, while other rock and metal nominees of note include Chris Cornell, Gojira, Dream Theater, Rob Zombie, Mastodon, Weezer, Paul McCartney, Kings of Leon, Black Pumas and Mammoth WVH. Halsey's Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross-produced If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which also made the cut for the Best Alternative Music Album category, as did St. Vincent's Daddy's Home. Get a full rundown of the rock and metal nominees here.