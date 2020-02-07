2020 Oscars: The Full List of Winners and Nominees
Congratulations! You survived another award season. The Oscars are here. Soon you’ll be able to go back to what you do the rest of the year: Watching less tasteful films with fewer accents and more kicking and punching.
This Sunday in Hollywood, the winners of the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced at a ceremony hosted by absolutely no one. (Absolutely no one!) We’ll be watching and updating this post live as winners are announced. Then we’ll all move on with our lives. It will be great!
The 2020 Academy Award Nominees (Winners in BOLD)
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite - WINNER
Best Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain & Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy - WINNER
Best Supporting Actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Best Supporting Actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Original Screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite - WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit - WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best Animated Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 - WINNER
Best International Feature
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Miserables
Pain and Glory
Parasite - WINNER
Best Documentary Feature
American Factory - WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone - WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best Live Action Short Subject
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors’ Window - WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best Animated Short
Dcera
Hair Love - WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best Original Score
Joker - WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” Rocketman - WINNER
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Sound Editing
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Production Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER
Parasite
Best Cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell - WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best Costume Design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women - WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Editing
Ford v Ferrari - WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 - WINNER
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
