2020 Golden Globes: The Full Winners List

Every year, before the Oscars, there’s the Golden Globes — where the Hollywood Foreign Press Association pick their favorites from the worlds of film and television. Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 edition, which awarded many of the biggest favorites from the past 12 months of pop culture — and picked out a few surprises as well. (That’s the Globes for you.)

Sam Mendes’ war film 1917, shot as if the entire story takes place without a single camera cut, was a surprise big winner of the night, taking home the Globe for Best Picture - Drama and Best Director. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a more expected Oscar frontrunner, won Best Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Screenplay for Quentin Tarantino, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt. The top TV series at the Globes were Succession and Fleabag.

Here are all the 2020 Golden Globes winners:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

1917 - WINNER

The Irishman

Joker

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Dolemite is My Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - WINNER

Rocketman

BEST DIRECTOR

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917 - WINNER

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

BEST ACTOR – DRAMA

Christian Bale, Ford v. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker - WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS – DRAMA

Cynthio Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy - WINNER

BEST ACTOR – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Daniel Craig, Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton, Rocketman - WINNER

Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name

BEST ACTRESS – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Awkwafina, The Farewell - WINNER

Ana de Armas, Knives Out

Beanie Feldstein, Booksmart

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go Bernadette

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A MOTON PICTURE

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - WINNER

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A MOTON PICTURE

Annette Benning, The Report

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story - WINNER

BEST SCREENPLAY

Marriage Story

Parasite

The Two Popes

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood - WINNER

The Irishman

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Motherless Brooklyn

Little Women

Joker - WINNER

1917

Marriage Story

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Beautiful Ghosts – CATS

I’m Gonna Love Me Again – Rocketman - WINNER

Into the Unknown – Frozen 2

Spirit – The Lion King

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link - WINNER

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite - WINNER

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Television Awards

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession - WINNER

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – COMEDY

Barry

Fleabag - WINNER

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Catch-22

Chernobyl - WINNER

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession - WINNER

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, The Crown

Billy Porter, Pose

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown - WINNER

BEST ACTOR TV SERIES – COMEDY

Ben Platt, The Politician

Paul Rudd, Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef, Ramy - WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

BEST ACTRESS TV SERIES – COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag - WINNER

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

BEST ACTOR – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Chris Abbott, Catch 22

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice - WINNER

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

BEST ACTRESS – MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon - WINNER

Helen Mirren, Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, Unbelievable

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård, Chernobyl - WINNER

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – SERIES, MINISERIES OR TELEVISION FILM

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Patricia Arquette, The Act - WINNER

Toni Collette, Unbelievable