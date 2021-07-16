200 Pre-K Students In Maine Can Now Attend Classes Online

School is only a few months away from starting the new school year. And aside from school supply and clothes shopping, it also means it's time to sign up your students for school.

With the world still trying to get back to "normal," schools have seemed a little more untraditional, offering many online options for older students. Online classes will now be offered for pre-k students as well.

According to the Portland Press Harold, a new pilot program for online pre-school is now offered in Maine. Non-profit Waterford.org, specializing in early childhood education, hopes to offer pre-k services online for low-income families.

The program being offered is by Waterford Upstart. Waterford Upstart is an in-home Preschool program designed for the academic needs of 4-year-olds. Waterford Upstart pre k program is offered to 200 Maine children for FREE. At this time, this program is only for students from low-income families.

This new pilot preschool program will start on September 7 of 2021, and wrap up on May 29, 2022. There are only 8 students enrolled, so I don't think the online class is full because there are still SEVERAL slots open.

