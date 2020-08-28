20 Maine AF Tattoos
Maine is an endless source of artistic inspiration and what better way to display your love of "The 207" than with the permanence of a tattoo. We asked our listeners to share their Maine inspired tattoos and they did not disappoint!
This is just a small portion of the amazing pieces we received. There's a ton of variety, lighthouses, moose, and more. Check 'em out! While you're at it, maybe you'll find an artist for your next piece!
Enter your number to get our free mobile app