I am a diehard Maine fan for more reasons than I will ever be able to list or count. It has nothing to do with me being a born-and-raised biased Mainer and everything to do with the fact that our state just has it all.

Whether you're an avid skier, you like relaxing on the beach, you're an ice climber, or you just simply enjoy going for a nice leisurely stroll, the Pine Tree State will exceed your needs.

Hiking in Maine

Our state is obviously known for it's rocky coast but we also boast an impressive amount of mountains and hiking trails. If you're an adventurous outdoorsmen, then this is your place to be. I mean, there's a reason the L.L. Bean flagship is here. But, not all of us actually enjoy strenuous hikes or living on the edge, literally and figuratively. I personally love hiking but I have many friends who won't even entertain the idea. Lucky for all of us, there is a compromise.

Easy hikes! That's the compromise. We all love being outdoors, cleansing our bodies and minds and enjoying the nice weather for the short amount of time that we have it. You don't need to go scale Katahdin to go on a hike; we have plenty of flat and easy walking trails and hikes that still offer beautiful panoramic views, gorgeous trails and scenery, and offer a lovely way to spend the day outside with loved ones, even the little kiddos and four-legged friends.

I've thrown together a manageable list of easy hikes you can do around Maine even if you don't like hiking. They're nice walks on beautiful trails to get you out and moving without having to take on crazy inclines or scary ledges. Whether you just simply do not like strenuous hikes or you need something thats family-friendly for the kids, we've got you covered. Check them out:

20 Easy Hikes for Mainers Who Don’t Actually Like Hiking