19-Year-Old Almost Hit People Fishing Before Crashing in Horseshoe Pond

A 19-year-old man from Winthrop was injured after crashing his truck in the Horseshoe Pond and almost hitting people fishing. The accident happened around 3:53 pm on Sunday afternoon just off Lewiston Road.

Truck Almost Hits People Before Crashing in Pond

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office said Chase Cloutier went off the roadway in his pickup truck, just missed several people fishing, broke through a guardrail and landed in the pond. 

Deputies saw Cloutier getting out of the water with no truck visible when they arrived on the scene.

Driver Broke Window to Get Out of Submerged Vehicle

Police said Cloutier was able to break a window in the truck to get out and swim to shore. He suffered minor injuries in the crash, according to WGME News. His truck was removed from the water and Cloutier received a summons for the incident. Officials are investigating the situation.

[WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter private or abandoned property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing.]
