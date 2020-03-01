15-Year-Old Led Police on a Pursuit Reaching 90 Mph

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — Police say a 15-year-old boy led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle before crashing into a gas station and convenience store in Auburn, Maine.

The chase reached speeds up to 90 mph early Saturday and police abandoned the pursuit in downtown Auburn before the teen crashed.

Police say the driver was evaluated at Maine Medical Center and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center for an unrelated warrant.

A passenger was not charged and was returned to his parents.