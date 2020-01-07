Girl Searching for Doll That Helped Her Through 39 Surgeries

A 13-year-old girl from Levittown, Pennsylvania is pleading with the public to help her find her missing Minnie Mouse doll. The doll was lost at a Chick-fil-A in Trevose (Bensalem), a town in Bucks County.

And since the doll has such a significant meaning to the girl, her family is asking for the public's help to find it via social media.

Bryanna Ramirez says Minnie has helped her get through dozens of hospital visits including an astonishing 39 surgeries. Her family told NBC 10 that she was born with a brain and connective tissue disorder.

Bryanna tells NBC 10 that she had the doll when she ate at the Chick-fil-A with her family around 6 pm on Saturday, but that was when the doll was misplaced.

Knowing the significance of the doll, the family frantically searched the restaurant and employees came to the rescue as well.

Missy Shapcott, a Chick-fil-A employee, told NBC 10 that she searched through 12 bags of trash in the hopes of finding the doll.

“It was very emotional, to know what the kid went through with all these operations. This thing went with her through every operation," Shapcott, a told NBC10.

Employees (who were both on and off-duty) and customers joined the search efforts throughout the eatery.

The doll has not been found (as of Tuesday morning) and the restaurant's owner is offering a $250 reward (and free food for a year) to the family who returns her.

Judging by the photos provided by Bryanna's family, Minnie has seen her fair share of wear and tear (and love). She's wearing a pink shirt, pink shoes, pink bow and a hospital bracelet that matched Bryanna's when she was younger.

The local police department in Bensalem are also working to help locate Minnie.

Family and police ask that if anyone finds the doll, they can drop it off at the Bensalem Police Headquarters or the Chick-fil-A where it was last seen. Any other information can be provided to the Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.

"Please help me find my doll," Bryanna told NBC-10. "She means everything to me."

A Facebook post from Bryanna's mother has now been shared over 60,000 times.