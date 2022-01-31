10 Maine Companies Featured On Season 7 Of Greenlight Maine

If you've ever had the chance to check out the Maine based TV show "Greenlight Maine", it might remind you of a scaled down version of Shark Tank. The cool thing about this show is that it focuses on Maine entrepreneurs. Hard to believe but the show is already going into season 7.

According to Mainebiz, over 35 Maine companies signed up to be on the show, and out of those only 10 made the cut. Taping for season 7 will begin the second week in February. Although the show has had a few homes, currently the series will air on Maine Public starting March 24th with a run into summer.

The top 3 will take home a cash prizes of $5,000, $10,000 and $25,000 respectively.

The 10 Maine businesses that made the cut for season 7 of Greenlight Maine are:

Mumbai to Maine LLC - They make Indian simmer sauces.

The Good Crust - Makes craft frozen dough that comes from stone milled Maine grains.

Ocean Farm Supply LLC - focuses on alternatives to plastic for shellfish harvesting.

Farm Drop - is an online marketplace that connect customers and farmers all year long.

Navi Tour - has a website and app for nature guides in Maine.

NKENNE - is an app dedicated to learning African languages.

Rugged Seas - recycles used fishermen's wading apparel and makes them into a variety of products.

Maine Float LLC - designs and manufactures items for open water applications and recreation.

Opbox - creates mobile commercial structures for retail.

Huga Heat - is a maker of heated seat cushions for outdoor use.

