De-Stress With These Animal Live Cams From Zoo New England

Sometimes you just need to smile and destress, I know that looking at adorable animal videos always helps me.

Zoo New England consists of the Franklin Park Zoo in Boston, MA, and the Stone Zoo in Stoneham, MA. Both zoos have live animal cams that are sure to cheer you up no matter what mood you are in.

One thing that is really cool about the live cams is that they allow you to move the direction of the camera so that you can look around if the animal is not visible. You can zoom in and out, move the camera angle up and down, as well as turn the camera.

The Stone Zoo has a 24-hour live camera for their Mexican Gray Wolves. According to their website, in 2020 the zoo welcomed six Mexican Gray Wolf brothers to their Stoneham zoo.

You can watch the wolves at the Stone Zoo live, here.

Now, I don't know about you, but I absolutely love gorillas and I can sit and watch them for hours. This is probably why the Franklin Park Zoo only allows you to see their gorillas from 10 am to 3:45 pm ( I cannot sit and watch them play all day).

Franklin Park Zoo has two cameras that allow you to watch their Western Lowland Gorillas. Including the newest addition to the gorilla exhibit, Pablo who according to their website was born on October 14, 2020.

You can watch the gorillas at the Franklin Park Zoo, here.

If you are ever having a bad day, and need to check out some animals, Zoo New England is definitely there to help. The New England Aquarium in Boston also does similar live cams with their African Penguins and Giant Ocean Tank.

