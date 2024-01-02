After several months of planning and preparations, The Stillwater River Trail Lights opened to the public at the beginning of December. Just days after an idyllic snowfall had dusted the ground and created picture-perfect conditions to light-gaze, it was scheduled to be open throughout the month for people to walk through and admire.

The trail starts at 92 Bennoch Rd and runs down along the water. But the beauty and accessibility of the trail were short-lived by Mother Nature. The next two weekends in the month brought high winds and heavy rain, causing the trail to flood and leaving many of the displays underwater.

It seemed like such a shame that so much work went into making this year's display the biggest and the best yet, and it was only able to be experienced that first week.

Having been down the trail this year myself, and seeing just how amazing everything looked, I was so glad to hear that they might be considering keeping the display running for a little while longer, so more folks could appreciate the beauty and all the hard work that went into making it.

Then this past weekend, organizers with the Stillwater River Trail officially shared that they'll be keeping the display up until the middle of January.

"We’ve also made the decision to stay open through January 14, giving everyone a couple extra weeks to enjoy the lights. Hours have been adjusted slightly and the lights will be on 4-9p each night, weather permitting."

And they're already taking steps to prep for next season's display.

"...We are also busy planning for next year We just left Lowe’s after purchasing 40,000 lights to get us started at the beginning of next season. Always moving forward…"

If you haven't yet had a chance to check it out, you may want to make the effort, sooner rather than later, to take in the Stillwater River Trail, before Mother Nature rears her head again.

Here's a sneak peek of what you'll see when you go, weather permitting!

