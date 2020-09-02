Yes Announce New Live Album Documenting Royal Affair Tour

Yes will release a new concert album, The Royal Affair Tour: Live From Las Vegas, on Oct. 30.

The 10-track album, mixed by Yes bassist Billy Sherwood, documents the band's set from July 26, 2019, at the city's Hard Rock Hotel. The record features material from classic albums like Close to the Edge ("Siberian Khatru"), The Yes Album ("I've Seen All Good People"), Fragile ("Roundabout"), Drama ("Tempus Fugit") and Going for the One ("Going for the One").

Other highlights include the group's rarely performed cover of Simon & Garfunkel's "America" and a rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine" featuring the Moody Blues' John Lodge on guest vocals. (Yes drummer Alan White played on Lennon's 1971 studio version of the latter track.)

You can see the track listing below.

In a statement, White called the release a "welcome new chapter in the wide expansive of Yes live recordings." Guitarist Steve Howe added, “Having the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that captures the band’s true potential is simply an honor for me."

The 26-date Royal Affair trek also featured British prog-rock acts Asia, Carl Palmer's ELP Legacy (with Arthur Brown) and Lodge. It was a particularly eventful run for Asia members Howe, Palmer and keyboardist Geoff Downes (also of Yes), all of whom played with two bands each night.

Like most of the band's LPs, The Royal Affair Tour: Live From Las Vegas features intricate cover art by longtime Yes collaborator Roger Dean.

Yes, 'The Royal Affair Tour: Live From Las Vegas' Track Listing

1. "No Opportunity Necessary, No Experience Needed"

2. "Tempus Fugit"

3. "Going for the One"

4. "I've Seen All Good People"

5. "Siberian Khatru"

6. "Onward"

7. "America"

8. "Imagine"

9. "Roundabout"

10. "Starship Trooper"