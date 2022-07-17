Yankees Thump Red Sox 14-1 [VIDEO]

Poor pitching and a lack of hitting on the Red Sox' part led to a 14-1 thumping by the New York Yankees in the Bronx on Saturday, July 16th.

The Red Sox were held to jut 3 hits, with 1 of the hits coming by Rafael Devers who hit his 3rd homer in as many games. The solo shot in the 1st was his 22nd of the year.

Nick Pivetta struggled for the 3rd consecutive game. He lasted 4.1 innings, allowing 7 runs on 7 hits. He struck out 4 and walked 3.

5 relievers allowed 7 runs, on 5 hits. Austin Davis was tagged for 4 runs in the 8th inning.

Jackie Bradley Jr. proved why he is one of the best centerfielders in the game, with a fantastic play in the 1st inning.

Both Matt Carpenter and Aaron Judge hit 2 home runs for the Yankees. Carpenter hit a pair of 3-run home runs, ini the 1t and 5th inning.

Judge hit a solo shot in the 5th inning and a 2-run homer in the 6th inning.

Prior to the game the Red Sox placed Trevor Story on the 10-day injured list with a bruised hand, retroactive to Thursday, July 14th.

The Red Sox and Yankees conclude the final game of the 3-game series on Sunday, July 17th. Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame begins at 12:35 on 101.9 The Rock.