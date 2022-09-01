Xander’s Grand Slam Leads Boston to 6-5 Win Over Twins [VIDEO]

Xander Bogaert's grand slam in the 3rd inning helped lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday night, August 31st.

Bogaerts ended the night 2-5, driving in 5 runs, as he had a double to go with his grand slam.

The Red Sox scored 5 runs in the 3rd inning as JD Martinez homered, his 11th of the season. Martinez ended the night 2-5.

Michael Wacha, proving himself the ace of the 2022 pitching staff picked up his 10th win. He's 10-1. He went 6.0 innings, allowing 2 runs on 4 hits, striking out 7 and walking 1.

Garrett Whitlock went 2.0 innings, allowing 3 runs on 4 hits.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th and picked up his 4th save, getting the final out with the tying and winning runs on base. But he needed a little motivation from Alex Cora before inducing the game-ending double play.

Manager Alex Cora on the game

Boston returns to Fenway Park for a 4-game series with the Texas Rangers. Friday night's pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA.