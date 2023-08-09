Woman’s Sister Died in Car Crash and a Grandson Injured in Maine
A 68-year-old woman died in a car crash Tuesday afternoon on Route 1 in Jonesboro when a vehicle crossed the centerline. The collision happened around 12:45 pm near the Columbia Falls town line.
Sister Died in Crash
Diana O’Neal from Machias was a passenger in the vehicle driven by her sister, 62-year-old Tammy O’Neal of Machias. Diana O'Neal died in the crash.
Grandson Injured
The Maine State Police said 69-year-old Lenore Faulkingham of Whitneyville was traveling east in her 2018 Chevrolet pickup when she crossed the centerline and hit Tammy O’neal’s 2003 Subaru Forester. A 15-year-old grandson was also in Faulkingham’s vehicle and injured in the crash.
Died at the Scene
Diana O’neal was “pronounced dead at the scene,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Transported to the Hospital
Both Faulkingham and her grandson had non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Downeast Community Hospital in Machias. Tammy O’neal was also treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries, said Moss.
Ongoing Investigation
The crash is under investigation. Assisting Troopers on the scene was the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Jonesboro Fire Department.
