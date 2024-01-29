Woman Sentenced to 18 Months for Drug Trafficking in Maine

A 43-year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for drug trafficking and possession.

18 Months for Drug Trafficking and Possession

Chrissie LaForge from Connecticut was charged in U.S. District Court in Bangor with possessing fentanyl and cocaine base with the intent to distribute. She pleaded guilty on June 5, 2023.

Months-Long Investigation

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating suspected drug trafficking at a residence in Avon. Vehicles were seen parking at the location for short durations.

Rented Cars to Transport Narcotics

Police said LaForge was renting the cars in Connecticut for herself and others to use to transport narcotics.

Search Warrant

After a months-long investigation, Deputies executed a search warrant for the residence and a rented vehicle.

Fentanyl and Cocaine Seized during Search

Officials seized approximately $1,200 in cash from LaForge’s pocket and found 44.9 grams of fentanyl and 12.65 grams of cocaine base in her purse.

Needles and Drug Paraphernalia Confiscated

Law enforcement also seized $8,863 in cash, digital scales with residue powder, baggies, straws, hypodermic needles, and other drug paraphernalia.

Drug Proceeds

LaForge told authorities that “she brought the drugs to the residence and planned to pick up between $5,000 and $6,000 in drug proceeds during this visit,” according to court records.

