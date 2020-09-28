Win Kraft Pumpkin Spiced Mac & Cheese

It is officially fall, and even before fall hit this year we were bombarded with pumpkin spice. Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies. Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats Pumpkin Spice. Dunkin' Donuts Pumpkin Donut. Philadelphia Pumpkin Spice Cream Cheese.Kahlua Pumpkin Spice Liqueur. The list goes on and on. According to history.com

"Pumpkin Spice’ Has Been a Thing for 3,500 Years. Furthermore, a key ingredient in the flavor was discovered on ancient pottery shards in Indonesia, revealing it has been around for a long, looooong time."

So it should come as no surprise Kraft is testing a new product.....pumpkin spice mac and cheese.

I've been sitting on this story for about a week just figuring that people were just pumpkin spiced out. And besides, Kraft started this in Canada when they started promoting that they would be raffling off 1,000 boxes in October. Well after some 30,000+ Canadians signed up in 48 hours to test out this interesting concoction, Kraft announced that Americans should also have the chance to indulge in this culinary delight. So now 1,000 Americans have the chance to tickle their taste buds with this unique pumpkin spice. You'll need to hurry as this opportunity ends Sept 29th.

If you are lucky enough to score one of the 1,000 specialty boxes of Krafts Pumpkin Spiced Macaroni & Cheese, you will be treated to Kraft's traditional cheese powder with a fall twist of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger. As a bonus, the box of Pumpkin Spice Mac & Cheese also comes with a coffee cup.

Click Here for all the official promotion rules.