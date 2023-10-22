Wild New Video Appears to Show Wolves Running Through The Woods of Maine

Maine is full of all kinds of different wildlife. From bear and moose to deer and groundhogs, there are all kinds of native wildlife that calls Maine home.

Sure we have frequent speculations about Bigfoot living here, though no one has ever been able to confirm that. And, at least a couple times a year, there is hearty online debate about the presence of wolves in the Pine Tree State.

If you ask if there are native wolves living in the Maine woods, you're likely to get a variety of answers.

Well, according to one group, not only have wolves been here before, they're actually here now.

According to an article on WGME 13, a video from the Maine Wolf Coalition (I didn't even know we had a wolf coalition) appears to show what they say is a male wolf with several of its cubs. The video was reportedly shot at an 'undisclosed location' in northern Maine.

Though the Maine Wolf Coalition claims that this is a video of wolves, biologists have long pushed back on claims of wolves in Maine saying that there is no evidence of breeding wolf populations in the state of Maine, WGME reported.

So while the jury is still out on the subject, we implore you to take a look at this video and let us know what you think.

Send us a message through our station app to let us know what your opinion is. Are there really wolves in Maine? Does this video prove it?

If you can't see the Facebook video, the Bangor Daily News uploaded a version to its YouTube channel as well: