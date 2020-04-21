Wicked Cool Tree Sculpture In Stephen King’s Yard Is All Done

Stephen and Tabitha King's house on W. Broadway in Bangor has been a popular attraction for folks to cruise by, maybe even stop for a selfie and bask in it's creepy Victorian glory for many years. Now there's a wicked cool new reason to go have a look sometime.

According to a post over the weekend on Twitter by the King of Horror himself,

"There was a dead ash tree in our front yard. My wife, Tabitha, had an idea to turn it into a sculpture featuring books and animals. The sculptor was Josh Landry. He did it with a chainsaw."

Stephen King shared photos of the finished project. This is pretty marvelous.

Check out the intricate job done by Josh. We remind you, this was done with a chainsaw. Just incredible.

NewsCenter Maine via YouTube

Check out this great piece from our friends at News Center Maine featuring the wicked talented chainsaw sculptor, Josh Landry of North Anson.

Watch Josh work and explain Tabitha King's vision for the for his outstanding work of art.

We have about a 5ft tall base left of a pine tree we had cut down a while back in our front yard in Westbrook. Now that we've seen this amazing carved spectacle,

we might have to find someone handy with a chainsaw to create a cool sculpture for us too.