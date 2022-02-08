Who Are Tommy Lee’s Musician Friends Ace + Zakk in ‘Pam and Tommy’?

The current Hulu series Pam and Tommy has broken down the story of the drama caused by the stolen sex tape featuring Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee. And while much of the series has been based off a 2014 Rolling Stone article recounting how the whole ordeal played out, it appears as though a few liberties may be taken. For instance, two of Tommy Lee's musician friends that appear in the early episodes are named "Ace" and "Zakk," leaving viewers questioning the identities of the musicians.

As pointed out by ScreenRant, the first two episodes of the series feature actors Sam Meader and Zack Gold in the roles of the aforementioned Ace and Zakk, friends of the Motley Crue drummer who turn up in multiple scenes. So who are the musicians and did the series just choose random names for the friends?

Given the timeline of events in the show, Lee was tied to two bands in the 90s. Lee is seen in one of the episodes watching a VH1 Behind the Music episode on Motley Crue. Lee did spend some time on tour with Motley Crue in 1999, but would go on to form another band that same year. As fans know, there is no "Ace" or "Zakk" in Motley Crue, but what about his other band?

Lee formed Methods of Mayhem in 1999, but those taking part in the band around 1999 included DJ Aero, Stephen Perkins, Chris Chaney, TiLo, Kai Marcus and Mix Master Mike, while bassist Marty O'Brien would take over for Chaney by 2000.

So ruling out those two bands, is it possible the characters are based on two notable rockers carrying those names — Ace Frehley and Zakk Wylde? While those are very specific names, neither character has been given a last name in the credits and neither actor is made to resemble the two well-known musicians while hair and makeup artists went to great lengths to make the characters in the series resemble their real-life counterparts.

With both characters being more secondary roles in the series, it's possible that for story purposes Lee was given two friends that were an amalgamation of those around the musician at the time. But so far, the identities of both characters have not been specifically tied to an actual musician who was in Lee's orbit at the time.

Pam and Tommy is currently airing on Hulu.