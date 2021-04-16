Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy & breezy. Highs near 50/10 Celsius

Friday Night ~ Cloudy. A chance of rain this evening. then a chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 31/-1C

Saturday ~ Cloudy and breezy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs near 42/+5

Saturday Night ~ Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain or snow showers. Lows close to the freezing mark (32/0 Celsius)

Sunday ~ Mostly cloudy. Highs around 47/8C.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. East wind 6 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of rain before 3am, then a chance of snow between 3am and 5am, then rain and snow likely after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 33. East wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of snow showers before 10am, then a chance of rain and snow showers between 10am and noon, then a chance of rain showers after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 43. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: A slight chance of rain showers before 9pm, then a slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly after 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

THE WEATHER REPORT:

"The Weather Report" is a conversation we all have at home and at work that moves past the forecast.

Late April and snow is on the way in Maine. It’s happened before and it will happen again.

Aroostook County will only see a little dusting of showers as southern Maine is expecting a whole lot more - like maybe 3-6 inches.

Everyone you talk to says it was a mild winter - and it was. Our perspective in Maine is based on a lot of snow. To say it was an easy winter speaks to our fortitude when it comes to many feet of snow in a couple of months.

There are still piles of snow left behind from the plow trucks. You probably have a corner of the house that keeps snow and ice until well into the springtime. It’s the nature of living in northern Maine.

We all know the snow will melt almost on impact - if not a few hours after the precipitation has settled.

The good thing is, we are all talking about switching from our winter gear - jackets, boots, gloves and hats - to our spring clothes. Some people are already not even wearing a coat.

The best thing is the flooding this season seemed to come and go with very little impact. That’s great news for many of us who face the water levels every year.

Now is the time for forest fire prevention. April 18-April 24 is Wildfire Prevention Week. There’s a lot of brush and yard work to clean up. Take care in how you dispose of the groundfall.

Temps are rising and the breeze is nice. Get out and do some outdoor activity on the weekend.

