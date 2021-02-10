Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA WEATHER:

Wednesday ~ Mostly sunny this morning then increasing clouds with scattered snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 20/-7 Celsius.

Wednesday Night ~ Clearing, brisk and cold. Lows zero to 10 below/-22C. Wind chills down to –25.

Thursday ~ A mix of sun and clouds, blustery and cold. Isolated flurries late in the day. Highs only around 12/-11C. Wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Thursday Night ~ Becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above/-17C.

Friday ~ Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs near 14/-10C.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Wind Chill Advisory in effect from February 11, 03:00 AM EST until February 11, 10:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday: Scattered snow showers, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -10. Light west wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around -5. Wind chill values as low as -20. West wind around 8 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -21. West wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Wind chill values as low as -9. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A chance of snow showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 14. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 15. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Sunday: A chance of snow, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 17.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 18. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

WEATHER REPORT:

The ‘Weather Report’ is a discussion of the weather like we talk about it at the office and home. It’s about how we get through the winter in Aroostook County.

It’s almost mid-February and the temps are dropping to seasonal lows as we get ready for the turn around longer days.

This is the time of year skunks come out and look for a warm place to hunker down - like under your house, porch or shed. Make sure you buckle down tight any areas the skunks can call home.

If you’ve ever been up close to a place where skunks have sprayed, you know how powerful it is and how long it can last.

Keep in mind the deliveries coming to your front door. Clear the snow and ice away for UPS and postal workers to give them a clear path.

Check your cold weather gear to see if you have long johns and thermal socks. If you find a pair still in the wrapper, you probably have what you need.

Also, at night when our inside windshields are completely frosted over, try RainX to see if it works for you. It does the job and makes your commutes much easier.

Stay warm and stay ahead of the conditions.