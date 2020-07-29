Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

Wednesday : Isolated showers between 1pm and 2pm, then isolated showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night : Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday : A chance of showers before noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday : A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night : A slight chance of showers before 10pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday : A chance of showers, mainly between 11am and 5pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night : Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday : A slight chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night : A slight chance of showers before 10pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10pm and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday : A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night : A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

