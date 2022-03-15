So do you remember back in February when I wrote about the 6-foot sailboat that several Rye, New Hampshire Junior High students built ...

NBC News YouTube NBC News YouTube loading...

... and then dropped it in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Cod to send off to places unknown?

NBC News YouTube NBC News YouTube loading...

And 463 days later a boy and his Chocolate Lab puppy found it 8000 miles away on the coast of Norway?

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

Well, kudos to those creative children, who were interviewed on the NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt. NBC news reporter Savannah Sellers spoke with several of the children about this incredible project.

NBC News YouTube NBC News YouTube loading...

I'm so happy that NBC's news department took time to produce a full story talking with the children. They deserve this recognition because this project was a two-year process filled with so much passion.

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

It started in September of 2018 when Educational Passages delivered a sail boat kit to Rye Junior High School. Educational Passages, according to their website, is a nonprofit focused on ocean and environmental literacy.

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

The students, thanks to GPS, were able to keep tabs on the boat that took them two years to build and launch, but lost its location during a hurricane according to Educational Passages.

After two months without location pings, the students were sure their little boat sank. Then, exactly 463 days later, ping! The boat had landed on a tiny Norwegian island, so the students sent out an SOS.

UNCREWED 6 foot long sailboat (MINIBOAT) ashore west of Smøla Island (63°23’25.6″N 7°47’30.5″E) after 463 days and 13,400+ km voyage drifting across the Atlantic Ocean. Please recover if possible to do so safely. This is an educational project built by students in Rye, New Hampshire, U.S.A. Contact Educational Passages for more information and if you know anyone that can assist in a recovery to avoid damage to the vessel. It is an uncrewed vessel, like a message in a bottle, but we would like to recover it and have it brought to a nearby school to connect students.

The message got around, and a little boy named Karel followed the coordinates after he and his parents boated out to the island.

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

The island is just a few minutes from Karel's backyard where he plays with his pup, Morgan.

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

And Karel shared his discovery with his classmates.

Educational Passages Educational Passages loading...

Here's the entire story and the students' interview, including Karel, the Norwegian boy who found the mini-sail boat.

Here's the original story I wrote on February 7th.

If you'd like to get involved with Educational Passages or find out more about their various programs and activities, click here.

Read On: Take a Peak Inside This $19.5M Lake House in New Hampshire Welcome to 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, a super property listed by Jamieson Duston of Duston Leddy Real Estate . Take a look.