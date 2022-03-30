NBC10 Boston Video Screen Shot/WBZ-TV Boston Screen Shot/Facebook NBC10 Boston Video Screen Shot/WBZ-TV Boston Screen Shot/Facebook loading...

Chris Rock has made it to Boston, and was spotted at the Ritz Carlton just as his show tickets are skyrocketing in price.

Here's the video captured exclusively by the NBC affiliate in Boston. I found it on their Facebook page as well.

He was also spotted entering the Wilbur Theatre by WBZ-TV Boston where he has five shows from Wednesday, March 30 to Friday, April 1.

Now I know what you're probably thinking; aren't the shows sold out? Oh yes of course, but according to NBC Boston, fans have decided they'd rather snag some big bucks for these tickets with prices on various ticket sites going for up to $1,350.

It's common to see ticket prices to sought-after shows and events skyrocket in their resale value right after controversy, and given that this is Chris Rock's first show on his tour since the slap seen across the world at the Academy Awards on Sunday night, March 27th, it's no surprise.

As I'm sure you're aware, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday night after Chris made a joke about Will's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Chris said he was looking forward to seeing her in "G.I. Jane 2."

He was referencing the 1997 movie "G.I. Jane" where Demi Moore starred with a shaved head in the U.S. Navy.

That's when Will got up from his seat, walked up to the stage, and slapped Chris. Jada suffers from alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that causes hair loss.

Will Smith did finally apologize on Monday afternoon, and Jada commented as well on Tuesday. Chris has yet to publicly comment on what happened with Will Smith but told Boston fans during his show that he's still processing and will comment when he's ready in both a serious and comedic way.

