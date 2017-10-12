Harvesting Potatoes by Hand in New Brunswick in Olden Days [Vintage Photos]
In the past century, New Brunswick's potato harvest has evolved from relying on many hands to gather the crop to sophisticated machinery that performs the work of hundreds of people. Here's a look at some images from long ago of harvesting potatoes in New Brunswick and other parts of Canada:
Digging potatoes with horses and hand laborers, circa 1920.
Maliseet (Wulustukwiak) boy on a farm with a basket of potatoes, Woodstock, New Brunswick, early 20th century.
H. Rasmussen farm, New Denmark area, New Brunswick, October 1953.
Picking potatoes by hand in New Brunswick, 1953.
Drawing potatoes, with horse and wagon, Woodstock, N.B., date unknown.
Maliseet (Wulustukwiak) women picking potatoes, Peabody Brothers farm, Woodstock, New Brunswick.
Three First Nation women, a young girl and infant standing in a potato field, Woodstock, New Brunswick, early 20th Century.
Cultivating potatoes with horses, Centreville, New Brunswick, early 1900's.
Gathering potatoes after digging, early 1900s, a muddy field in New Brunswick.
Children picking potatoes on Prince Edward Island, circa 1921.
Potato picking with horse-drawn digger near Charlottetown, P.E.I.
Dogs ploughing potato field, Hay River Mission, Northwest Territories, 1921.