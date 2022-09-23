Dental and Eye Exams at Van Buren District School

The Van Buren District School said in a Facebook post that they will be offering dental and ophthalmology services to all of the students.

Partnership with Fish River Rural Health

The school has partnered with Fish River Rural Health to provide the care in the school setting. Kelly Davis, Director of Guidance at the school, posted the news on the Van Buren District School’s Facebook page.

Types of Services Offered

Students will get dental cleanings as well as fluoride treatment and sealants. Eye exams are part of the ophthalmology available. In the case where a student needs glasses, the Fish River Rural Health offices in Madawaska will take them on as a patient.

Request a Referral Form

Parents who want their children to be a part of the program are asked to request a referral form to be sent home. Davis said in the social media post, “This is a wonderful opportunity for our students and we hope you take full advantage of these services.”

Get our free mobile app

More Information

If you have additional questions and want to learn more about the services, reach out and contact Kelly Davis by email at kdavis@msad24.org. You can also call (207) 868 - 5274 Ext 1103 if you need more info.

Van Buren School District Facebook Page

The original Facebook post is embedded. Click the page to go directly to the school’s official Facebook page. There are more posts related to the school's activities on the page.

New Maine Laws In 2022 On Monday, August 15th, 2022 nearly two dozen new laws went into effect. Here are some of the highlights