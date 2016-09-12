Johnny Cash is not just a country music icon; he's a music icon, period. With the Man in Black's celebrity came many, many public moments, both good and bad -- but all unforgettable.

From "Chicken in Black" (yes, that was really a thing) to his incredible "Hurt" music video, Cash's decades-long career is full of musical treasures and interesting tidbits of information. For example, did you know that Cash and Waylon Jennings were once roommates? After hearing the audio in the video above, you'll be wishing you were a fly on the wall in that apartment!

Also among the unforgettable moments recounted in this video are Cash's appearance on a popular animated TV show, his prison shows ... and the story behind that iconic photograph of the Man in Black flipping the bird. Press play on the video above to re-live eight of Johnny Cash's most unforgettable moments.

