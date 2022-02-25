Two young girls were seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon in New Portland, about 20 miles southeast of Sugarloaf Mountain.

The Maine Warden Service reports the girls, ages 9 and 10, were snowmobiling on family property off the Millay Hill Road when they lost control of their 1988 Ski-Doo and crashed into the trees. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, according to spokesman Mark Latti.



The two girls were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with trauma to their head, chest and back. They were then transferred by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Latti said.

The Maine Warden Service, NorthStar Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and New Portland Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.