Two People Died after a Tractor Trailer & Car Collided in Maine
Two people died in a crash Wednesday morning after a car and a tractor trailer collided on Route 9 in Township 30.
Two Died after Tractor Trailer and Car Collided
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a small Sedan lost control coming around a corner and crashed into the log truck. Two adults died in the Sedan. The tractor trailer driver was not injured. Names and ages were not released.
Two Secondary Tractor Trailer Crashes
“There were two secondary crashes with other tractor trailers that did not contribute to any loss of life,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Road Conditions Appear to be a Factor
Roadway conditions appear to be a factor in the crash, said Moss. The collision remains under investigation.
Law Enforcement and First Responders
The Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of the accident.
- READ MORE: Aroostook County Man Injured & Woman Charged with OUI
- ALSO READ: Hannaford Truck Crashed into Pole & Rolled Down Embankment
40 Movies Turning 40 in 2024
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll