Two People Died after a Tractor Trailer & Car Collided in Maine

Two people died in a crash Wednesday morning after a car and a tractor trailer collided on Route 9 in Township 30.

Two Died after Tractor Trailer and Car Collided

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a small Sedan lost control coming around a corner and crashed into the log truck. Two adults died in the Sedan. The tractor trailer driver was not injured. Names and ages were not released.

Two Secondary Tractor Trailer Crashes

“There were two secondary crashes with other tractor trailers that did not contribute to any loss of life,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Road Conditions Appear to be a Factor

Roadway conditions appear to be a factor in the crash, said Moss. The collision remains under investigation.

Law Enforcement and First Responders

The Maine State Police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of the accident.

