Two People Critically Injured after Head-on Collision in Maine

Two people were in critical condition Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Arnold Trail Road in Eustis.

Two People Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash

The Maine State Police said 28-year-old Luis Mayancela-Yunga from Biddeford lost control of a 2010 Silver GMC van with four passengers inside. The vehicle skidded sideways on the road and went into the lane of oncoming traffic.

Driver Hit Vehicle in the Wrong Lane

Police said 26-year-old Jean-Francois Brassard of Sherbrooke, Quebec was driving a 2016 black Toyota SUV and was “unable to avoid the van that was in his lane.”

Two People Critically Injured

Mayancela-Yunga and Brassard were not injured in the collision. Two passengers in the van had critical injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital. “Both are expected to survive,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police: “Speed and Road Condition Considered Factors”

“Brassard was wearing his seatbelt. All five occupants in the van were not. Speed and road conditions at the time are considered factors in the crash,” said Moss.

Crash Investigation Ongoing

The road was shut down in the area for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.

First Responders on the Scene

Assisting the The Maine State Police was the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, the U.S. Border Patrol, and local Fire and Rescue.

