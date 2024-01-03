Two People Arrested and 2,300 Marijuana Plants Seized in Maine
Two people were arrested and 2,300 marijuana plants were seized Tuesday after search warrants were served at two residences in Belgrade.
Search Warrants Executed at Two Locations
The Maine State Police executed the warrants around 11 am at one residence on Guptill Road and one location on Point Road.
2,300 Pot Plants Seized and Two People Arrested
“In all 2300 marijuana plants were seized during the searches. Troopers arrested 44-year-old Yuequan Chen of Massachusetts and 66-year-old Li Min Chan of Florida,” said Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety.
Two People Charged with Felonies
Chen and Chan are both charged with Illegal Cultivation of Marijuana and Unlawful Drug Trafficking. Both charges are felonies.
Police Looking for More Info
The investigation remains open. Contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 with any additional information.
Law Enforcement Involved in the Case
The Maine State Police were assisted by the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, FBI, DEA and Maine Office of Cannabis Policy.
