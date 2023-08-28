Two Men Injured in Crash on Houlton Road in Littleton, Maine

Two men were injured after a crash on the Houlton Road in Littleton on Monday morning. The Maine State Police said the vehicle “went off the road and into the woods” around 9:02 am.

Two Men Seen Leaving the Crash

Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety said “passing motorists reported that two people were walking away from the scene.”

Maine State Police Maine State Police loading...

Driver Injured and Taken to the Hospital

Southern Aroostook Ambulance arrived on the scene and treated one of the men. The second man had left the scene and “could not be found initially,” said Moss. The driver was 20-year-old Dominick Webber from Corinna. He was taken to Houlton Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Passenger "Yelling" for Help from the Woods

Troopers located the second man they “heard yelling for help in the woods,” said Moss. His name was not released. He was also taken to Houlton Regional Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police: Speed and Alcohol are Believed to be Factors

Police said the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, left the roadway, hit a pole and came to rest in the woods. “Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash,” said Moss.

ALSO READ: Four Maine State Police Troopers Injured after Car Crashed into Them

Route 1 was Shut Down

Route 1 was shut down for about an hour as the vehicle was removed and the utility pole replaced. The crash is under investigation.

Get our free mobile app

WOAH: 99 Signs You Were a Teenager in the '90s Grab your Hypercolor T-Shirt and Bonnie Bell Lip Smackers because we're traveling in time to the most radical decade of them all. Only real '90s teens will remember these iconic pop culture moments--see how many you recall!