One of the nice parts about a series that has gone on as long as Toy Story — the franchise is now more than 23 years old, by the way — is characters can disappear and evolve and come back. Bo Peep, voiced by Annie Potts, was an integral part of the first Toy Story, but she found her role diminished in the sequels; she doesn’t even appear in Toy Story 3 at all. But she and Potts are both back for Toy Story 4, in a major new role.

Disney revealed Bo Peep’s return in a new character poster (seen above) and video:

Peep certainly looks different from her earlier Toy Story appearances, where she was a stiff porcelain doll with a big poofy dress. Supposedly she stopped appearing the sequels in part because the folks at Pixar had a hard time working her into the gang’s increasingly elaborate adventures; as a porcelain doll, she could break very easily. Something tells me that’s part of what her role here will be in Toy Story 4; a metaphor for someone who believes they are fragile finding their inner strength.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries.

Toy Story 4 opens in theaters on June 21.