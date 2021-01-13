Topsham Maine Man Facing Charges Following High Speed Chase

According to a press release from the Maine State Police, a Topsham man is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday afternoon high-speed pursuit on the Maine Turnpike.

The incident started with law enforcement getting approximately 6 calls regarding an erratic driver on I-95. Trooper Lee Vanadestine began to pursue the vehicle in question, a white 2002 Ford Super Duty pickup that was towing a U-Hail trailer. The truck failed to stop and continued at high rates of speed through three lanes of traffic. After witnessing the vehicle nearly strike other motorists, the Trooper attempted to end the chase by ramming the trailer, but lost control of his cruiser and crashed into the guardrail on the median, disabling the cruiser and sustaining minor injuries.

At that point, Trooper Jarrot MacKinnon took the lead on the pursuit. Additionally, a Kittery police officer attempted to deploy spike matts to disable the vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

The evading truck also rammed a Kittery Police Department cruise with an officer still inside. Kittery Police Lieutenant John Desjardins received minor injuries.

It appears that impact with the Kittery PD cruiser put the truck out of commission. The driver, 49 year old David Stoddard, was taken into custody.

The press release goes on to say:

He was taken into custody, inuring Trooper MacKinnon, and transported to York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. He will be charged with Elevated Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Reckless Conduct, Aggravated Driving to Endanger and Eluding. Lt. Desjardins, Tpr. Vanadestine, and Tpr. MacKinnon were all treated and released.

The chase and accidents, which stretched from Kennebunk to York, caused a lengthy backup in the interstate. Additionally, a fatal accident on the northbound side caused more traffic delays.

