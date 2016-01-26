Guitar wunderkind Eddie Van Halen was undoubtedly one of the most important rock musicians of the late 20th century.

Beginning with Van Halen's 1978 debut, he virtually single-handedly re-invented the entire rock guitar lexicon with his blend of tone, technique and sheer musicality. The legendary axeman was most celebrated for his hard rock influence – especially his two-handed approach to "fingertapping," a technique in which Van Halen used the fingers of his right hand to fret notes on the neck of the guitar, which allowed him to phrase passages very rapidly without the limitations of a pick.

He was also an exceptional rhythm player and songwriter whose playing encompasses a wide range of styles -- as we'll see in our list of the Top 10 Eddie Van Halen Guitar Solos.