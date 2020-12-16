See Cast of New Hulu Show About Tommy Lee + Pam Anderson’s Tumultuous Marriage

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson's relationship is coming to TV.

Well, actors portraying the torrid romance and '90s marriage between the Motley Crue drummer and Baywatch actress is, anyway. Hulu's Pam & Tommy will retell the couple's story, including covering the leak of their private 1998 video that was one of the earlier examples of a celebrity sex tape.

The eight-episode limited series has cast Downton Abbey's Lily James as Anderson, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Sebastian Stan playing Lee, as TVLine has revealed. Funnyman Seth Rogen, also a producer on the show, will reportedly star as the man who stole the couple's sex tape.

Additional producers include Evan Goldberg and Dylan Sellers, and Craig Gillespie is attached to direct. According to the report from Tuesday (Dec. 15), Lee and Anderson aren't involved in shaping the series, however, they are apparently aware that it's going into production.

For those too young to remember, Lee and Anderson were married from 1995 to 1998, and they were a tabloid fixture throughout that time. It all came to a head when cyber porn maven Seth Warshavsky of Internet Entertainment Group put the pair's illicit honeymoon video on the web.

Yet even though they legally split, Lee and Anderson continued to hang out with each other — and be photographed together — well into the 2000s. Anderson eventually married Kid Rock in 2006; Tommy Lee didn't officially get remarried until he wed Brittany Furlan in 2019.

Are you ready to see Tommy and Pam's salacious relationship hit the small screen? The series sure looks to be an entertaining dive into one of the '90s' most sensational celebrity couples.