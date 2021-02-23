Is Tiger Woods Okay? Golf Legend Pulled From Vehicle Using ‘Jaws of Life’ Following Serious Accident

Tiger Woods has been hospitalized for serious injuries after being involved in a one-vehicle rollover car crash.

Tiger Woods' accident occurred on Tuesday (Feb. 23) just south of downtown Los Angeles, on the border of the upscale communities of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, officials said, adding that Woods was extracted using the "jaws of life," a tool used to pry open vehicles. The golf legend was quickly rushed to a hospital.

Woods, the only occupant of the SUV, was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center by ambulance to be treated for "moderate to critical" injuries suffered in the crash, the Los Angeles County Fire Department told CNN.

"Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support,” Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said in a statement confirming the news.

Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Lt. Michael White said in a public statement that Woods' injuries were “non-life-threatening” but that the athlete suffered "compound fractures in his legs." White says no field sobriety test was administered due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Donald Trump sent Woods well wishes upon hearing about the tragic accident.

"Get well soon, Tiger. You are a true champion!" Trump said, according to former campaign adviser Jason Miller.

Friend and fellow athlete Alex Rodriguez also released a heartfelt statement on Twitter.

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family," A-Rod wrote.

The 45-year-old golfer, who is based in Jupiter, Florida, was in California this weekend for the Genesis Invitational, which benefits his TGR Foundation.