New Brunswick COVID-19 Update

Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 1,424. Since yesterday, nine people have recovered for a total of 1,322 recoveries. There have been 26 deaths, and the number of active cases is 75. Two patients are hospitalized, and one is in intensive care. Yesterday, 909 tests were conducted for a total of 224,932.

Public Health reminds New Brunswickers of the importance of self-monitoring and of getting tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, such as:

fever;

new cough, or worsening chronic cough;

sore throat;

runny nose;

headache;

new onset of fatigue;

diarrhea;

loss of sense of taste;

loss of sense of smell; and

in children, purple markings on the fingers and toes.

If you have two or more symptoms, you must self-isolate and take the self-assessment online or call 811 to get tested. If you have only one symptom, you are not required to self-isolate, but you may ask to be tested.

“While we have had great success in slowing the spread of the virus in New Brunswick, we must remain vigilant,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “If you have any symptoms of COVID-19, get tested. Don’t assume it is a cold or allergies. Don’t take chances with your health or the health of your family, friends and community.”

Reminder of Orange level

All zones remain in the Orange level under the province’s mandatory order.