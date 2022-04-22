Three Arrested in Early Morning Drug Raid in Moncton, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP have arrested three people following a drug bust early Friday morning at an apartment house in Moncton.

Members of the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on Bonaccord Street around 5:30 a.m., as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, according to Staff Sgt. Mario Fortin.

Police say seized what appeared to be crack cocaine, as well as an unsecured loaded revolver, a replica semi-automatic airsoft rifle, ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. Three people were arrested at the scene without incident, Fortin said. A search of the residence concluded just after 10:30 a.m.

Later in the day, two Moncton men, 32-year-old Edmond Babineau and a 41-year-old Hugh John Ryan, appeared by way of tele-remand in Moncton Provincial Court and were charged with unauthorized possession of a restricted weapon. Both men remain in custody and are due to return to court on Monday, April 25 for a bail hearing. A 37-year-old woman, also from Moncton, was released.

The investigation was conducted by the Codiac Crime Reduction Unit. Members of the New Brunswick RCMP Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services, and Codiac Regional RCMP assisted with the arrests and search.

The RCMP reminds the public of the important role they play in helping to reduce, prevent and solve crime, including the trafficking of illegal drugs. If you have information about illegal drug activity in your neighbourhood, you are asked to contact your local police force. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Police say the Moncton investigation is ongoing.