Three Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Caribou

Maine State Police say a Perham man wanted of several outstanding warrants and two other people were arrested Thursday following a traffic stop in Caribou.

State Troopers and U.S Marshals had been searching for 45-year-old James Clark of Perham, who was wanted on four Maine warrants and also one extraditable warrant from New Hampshire for various motor vehicle, burglary and drug charges, according to Lt. Brian L. Harris of Troop F.

Police identified Clark as a passenger in a vehicle pulled over in Caribou on Thursday, and he was arrested without incident.

Also arrested was the driver, 63-year-old Stephen Carvell of Perham for hindering apprehension. Another passenger in the car, 30-year-old Kylie Harris of Perham was arrested for a probation revocation warrant.

Carvell was charged and released. Clark and Harris were transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

The Caribou Police Department and the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Troopers in the case.

The investigation is continuing.