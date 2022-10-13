Those Are Not Ladybugs You Are Seeing in Your Maine House

According to WGME Channel 13, you may think you are seeing ladybugs taking up residence in your home, but it is not.

Little red bugs are invading homes in increased numbers this year thanks to Maine’s ongoing drought conditions. But the insects you’re seeing are not ladybugs.

Because of the increased drought situation, we are seeing an increase in little red insects. But a lot of them are not lady bugs, they are lady Asian bugs.

They are family members to the lady bug and look like them but are not the same insect. This is according to Charles Armstrong, who is an insect diagnostician at the University of Maine Cooperative Extension.

Any time I see a ladybug, I count the spots on their back to determine their age and then I make a wish if they are really old.

So if you are seeing these reds little ones you can still make a wish on them, not sure if they'll come true though.

I also wondered if these beetles are at all harmful to humans and the answer wasn't so cut and dry. They may bite you and could cause an allergic reaction, which is surprising.

They'll only bite you if they're looking for food or moisture. If you do get bit, you may have the following symptoms, asthma, welts, swelling, or itching nose and eyes. This is all according to WGME Channel 13.

