Netflix’s fantasy television show The Witcher is back with new details surrounding its second season. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series of the same name, The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as the titular “witcher.” For those who haven’t seen the show, a witcher is a beast hunter who possesses supernatural abilities. The Witcher’s first season served up plenty of Game of Thrones-meets-Lord of the Rings drama, while never taking itself too seriously for its own good. And let’s not forget all of Cavill’s shirtless scenes, for which the actor deprived himself of water for three days to achieve.

Along with Cavill, Anya Chalotra will be reprising her role as sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allen as Ciri, and Joey Batey as Jaskier the bard. Kristofer Hivju (Tormund on Game of Thrones) will be joining the cast as the cursed Nivellen. Other new cast members include Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders), Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, and Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia.

The second season’s eight episode arc will be directed by Stephen Surjik (Umbrella Academy), Sarah O’Gorman (Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (The Last Kingdom), and Geeta Patel (Meet The Patels), each of whom will helm two episodes apiece. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Netflix has yet to lock down a specific release date, but according to Collider, Season 2 of The Witcher won’t be ready before 2021. It takes a lot of time and VFX to make that witchery look so convincing.