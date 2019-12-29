The Patriots vs The Dolphins, Sunday, December 29th [LISTEN LIVE]

New England takes on the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, December 29th. Pregame starts at 10:00 AM. Kick-off is 1:00 PM.

Check out the New England Patriots Facebook page.

Look at the cool photos of the Patriots locker room:

LISTEN LIVE:

The pregame brings you player analysis, team updates + more. Catch all the action during the game with the play-by-play & commentary - and get the wrap-up with the post-game show.

101.9 The Rock has Patriots news on the website + more info on Facebook & Twitter.

2019-2020 New England Patriots Broadcast Schedule: