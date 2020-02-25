The Black Keys Coming to Maine

The Black Keys with Special Guests Gary Clark Jr. & Yola, Tuesday, August 18, Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor

Waterfront Concerts is pleased to present The Black Keys with special guests Gary Clark Jr. and Yola live at the Darling's Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor, Tuesday, August 18.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 28 at 10:00 am. Visit waterfrontconcerts.com for more information.

The Black Keys’ ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock,” was released on June 28 via Easy Eye Sound/Nonesuch Records. Auerbach says, “When we’re together we are The Black Keys, that’s where that real magic is, and always has been since we were sixteen.”

General public ticket sale begins Friday, February 28 at 10:00 am. General admission and reserved seating ticket prices range from $29.50 to $499.50 - plus any applicable fees depending on purchase outlet.

Tickets available via waterfrontconcerts.com.